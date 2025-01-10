CM Omar launches J&K RTI portal to boost transparency, citizen access

SRINAGAR: In a step towards simplifying citizen access to information Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched the Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information (RTI) Online portal to enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

The launch event was held at Civil Secretariat, Jammu. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers, Chief Secretary and top bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

The CM congratulated officers involved in developing the portal, emphasising its transformative potential in simplifying the RTI application process for citizens.

“This initiative will provide easy access to government information under the RTI Act, empowering citizens with a faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient mechanism,” he said.

Omar asked the concerned authorities to ensure widespread publicity of the initiative so that citizens across Jammu and Kashmir become aware of its benefits.

Developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) Jammu and Kashmir, the portal introduces a shift from manual to online RTI applications. It enables citizens to submit RTI requests, track their status, and receive responses electronically, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

A unique feature of the portal is the issuance of a registration number to applicants via SMS and email for future reference, enabling easy tracking of RTI applications.

The portal integrates 61 government departments, 272 nodal officers/public authorities, 720 First Appellate Authorities (FAAs), and 3,419 Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and Public Information Officers (PIOs), ensuring comprehensive coverage and making the citizens informed about the activities of the government.