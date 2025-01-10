ED conducts raids across 19 locations linked to former Bihar Minister Alok Kumar Mehta in bank fraud case

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated searches at 19 locations linked to former Bihar minister and senior RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta in connection with alleged gross irregularities in the disbursement of loans from a private cooperative bank.

Mehta, an RJD MLA from the Ujiarpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district, is known to be close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. His name has been speculated for the party’s state president role, as the incumbent, Jagadanand Singh, is expected to step down at the executive committee meeting on 18 January.

The searches are being conducted simultaneously at nine locations in Patna and Hajipur (Bihar), one location in Delhi, five in Kolkata, and four in Uttar Pradesh. The ED officials surrounded Mehta’s MLA flat in the state capital early on Friday morning and commenced the search operation. Mehta was present at his residence when ED officials arrived with a court order.

The investigation pertains to the disbursement of loans worth over Rs 60 crore from Vaishali Urban Development Cooperative Bank. Mehta, who previously served as the bank's chairman-cum-promoter until 2012, has come under scrutiny. Separate ED teams have also reached the offices of a cold storage located in Mahua and Mirzanagar in the Vaishali district as part of the operation.

The loans were allegedly procured using forged documents, and the role of the bank’s chairman, promoter, chief executive officer, and managing director is under investigation. Sanjeev Mehta, a nephew of the former minister and the current chairman of the Vaishali Urban Development Cooperative Bank, said the case has been pending for over a decade.