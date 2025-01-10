Genome India data out, milestone for biotech research: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indian nationals, describing the occasion as a significant milestone in the field of biotechnology research.

The Genome India Data, which reflects the vast genetic diversity of the country, will be accessible to researchers through managed access at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC). “I am confident this will be a milestone in the field of biotechnology research,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a video message during the Genomics Data Conclave, organised by the Department of Biotechnology.

“Today, India has taken a historic step in the world of research. Five years ago the Genome India Project was approved. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our scientists have completed the project. I am very happy that more than 20 research organisations have played a very important role in the research,” Modi said.