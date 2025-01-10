Genome India data out, milestone for biotech research: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indian nationals, describing the occasion as a significant milestone in the field of biotechnology research.
The Genome India Data, which reflects the vast genetic diversity of the country, will be accessible to researchers through managed access at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC). “I am confident this will be a milestone in the field of biotechnology research,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a video message during the Genomics Data Conclave, organised by the Department of Biotechnology.
“Today, India has taken a historic step in the world of research. Five years ago the Genome India Project was approved. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our scientists have completed the project. I am very happy that more than 20 research organisations have played a very important role in the research,” Modi said.
Highlighting the importance of the database, the PM said, “Now the data of the project is available in the Indian Biological Data Center. This project will prove to be a big milestone in the Department of Biotechnology Research.”
Addressing the experts and scientists, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of recognizing India’s vastness and diversity, not just in its food, language, and geography, but also in the genetic makeup of its people. He emphasized that the genetic diversity of India plays a pivotal role in the manifestation and treatment of diseases.
Pivotal role in medicine
He emphasized that the genetic diversity of India plays a pivotal role in the manifestation and treatment of diseases. With over a billion people and a multitude of ethnic groups, the genetic profile of each community is distinct, which in turn affects how diseases manifest and how they can be effectively treated.