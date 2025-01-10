Guilty in Beed murder must face action: Ajit

SUDHIR: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that he has asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to take stern action if NCP minister Dhanajay Munde or any one from his party is found guilty in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Opposition are demanding the resignation of Munde over his alleged link with the Deshmukh murder case mastermind Walmik Karad. Karad is facing 23 criminal cases against Wamik Karad but he was made the head of Ladli Bahin scheme in Beed district on the recommendations of Munde.

Pawar said sarpanch Deshmukh was killed in a barbaric way. “Anyone linked with the murder case even if they are from my party and at senior positions, action will be taken against them,” he said.

“I met CM Fadnavis and told him that no one should be spared in the murder case. SIT, CID and judicial committee probes are carried out in this case,” he said.

“I want to assure people that if anyone is found guilty, stern action will be taken against them,” Pawar said.