Gujarat police seize drugs worth Rs 16,155 crore since 2021 under intensified narcotics crackdown

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has seized a staggering 87,607 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 16,155 crore since 2021, highlighting intensified efforts under the Narcotics Reward Policy.

The policy, implemented to curb drug trafficking, has fueled a surge in cases under the NDPS Act, of 1985, and boosted drug busts. Over 2,500 suspects have been apprehended in the crackdown, with the DGP Committee approving Rs 51,202 in rewards for 64 individuals.

Meanwhile, the ACS, Home-level Committee has sanctioned Rs 6.36 crore for 169 recipients. Further, a proposal to reward 737 individuals with Rs 5.13 crore is under review by the NCB Committee, showcasing a multi-tiered reward structure driving enforcement success. The NDPS Act, 1985, offers informants a lucrative reward of up to 20% of the market value of seized drugs, driving crackdowns on narcotics.

Government employees aiding in seizures can earn up to Rs 20 lakh in their career, capped at Rs 2 lakh per case. Private individuals assisting with office work are granted Rs 2,500 per case, ensuring broad participation in enforcement. The rewards can be transferred to the legal heirs or nominees of deceased informants or officials.