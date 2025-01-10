Gujarat police seize drugs worth Rs 16,155 crore since 2021 under intensified narcotics crackdown

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has seized a staggering 87,607 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 16,155 crore since 2021, highlighting intensified efforts under the Narcotics Reward Policy.
The policy, implemented to curb drug trafficking, has fueled a surge in cases under the NDPS Act, of 1985, and boosted drug busts. Over 2,500 suspects have been apprehended in the crackdown, with the DGP Committee approving Rs 51,202 in rewards for 64 individuals.
Meanwhile, the ACS, Home-level Committee has sanctioned Rs 6.36 crore for 169 recipients. Further, a proposal to reward 737 individuals with Rs 5.13 crore is under review by the NCB Committee, showcasing a multi-tiered reward structure driving enforcement success. The NDPS Act, 1985, offers informants a lucrative reward of up to 20% of the market value of seized drugs, driving crackdowns on narcotics.
Government employees aiding in seizures can earn up to Rs 20 lakh in their career, capped at Rs 2 lakh per case. Private individuals assisting with office work are granted Rs 2,500 per case, ensuring broad participation in enforcement. The rewards can be transferred to the legal heirs or nominees of deceased informants or officials.
The prizes, sanctioned by authorities, underline the Act’s robust incentive framework to dismantle drug networks. Rewards for informants under the NDPS Act hinge on the precision and significance of the information they provide, along with the risks they face during drug busts. For government officers, successful seizures bring rewards based on their effort, operational risks, vigilance, and related arrests, emphasising merit in enforcement actions.
However, employees presenting evidence as part of routine duties are excluded, ensuring rewards focus on extraordinary contributions in dismantling narcotics networks.
Calling the Narcotics Reward Policy a vital move to shield Gujarat’s youth and dismantle drug networks, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi issued a strong appeal. “Drug abuse weakens society, and it is crucial for the youth to avoid it,” he said during the policy’s launch. Sanghavi warned against the fleeting allure of narcotics, emphasising their long-term harm.
“While drugs may offer a fleeting high, they cause lasting damage to the body. If anyone becomes aware of drug activity, they should report it to the police and the State Home Department,” he urged, highlighting the public’s role in the fight against drugs.