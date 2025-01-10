Heritage panel nod to construction of common secretariat buildings 6, 7

NEW DELHI: The Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) has approved the proposal for construction of common central secretariat (CCS) buildings 6 and 7 to be built on Maulana Azad Road. Accepting the proposal, the panel recommended stone exterior instead of Corten steel as envisaged in the proposal submitted by the Central Public Work Department (CPWD).
The department said the two proposed office blocks on two plots – old Vice President’s House and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe – do not fall under listed heritage buildings and precincts and the proposal was forwarded to the HCC due to the location, as they are closer to the Central Vista.
According to the minutes of the meeting, in which the proposal was sanctioned, a detailed discussion was held with the architect who provided clarifications to the queries of the Committee and observations were made to be complied with. “The Committee took note of the contents of the letter from the CPWD, reviewed the building proposal and recommended replacing the Corten steel envisaged in the proposal from the lower portion with a beige and red sandstone exterior, as is typical in the complex,” read the minutes of the meeting held on January 6.
The HCC is headed by an additional secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry and it is mandatory to seek approval from the panel set up for the protection of heritage buildings and precincts in Delhi.
The department in November had issued bids for the construction of the CCS buildings 6 and 7. These complexes will be part of the proposed Defence Enclave for officials of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the armed services.
With the Defence Enclave in place, the project aims to consolidate the MoD’s multiple departments and attached offices including Department of Defence Production, and offices of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
All Union government ministries will be housed in the upcoming central secretariat buildings.