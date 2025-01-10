Heritage panel nod to construction of common secretariat buildings 6, 7

NEW DELHI: The Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) has approved the proposal for construction of common central secretariat (CCS) buildings 6 and 7 to be built on Maulana Azad Road. Accepting the proposal, the panel recommended stone exterior instead of Corten steel as envisaged in the proposal submitted by the Central Public Work Department (CPWD).

The department said the two proposed office blocks on two plots – old Vice President’s House and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe – do not fall under listed heritage buildings and precincts and the proposal was forwarded to the HCC due to the location, as they are closer to the Central Vista.