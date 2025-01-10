Nation

"I am also human, not god," says PM Modi in podcast debut with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast which is likely to be released on Friday.

In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some.

"I am also a human not god," the prime minister said in the trailer.

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

