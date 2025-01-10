Passengers asked to change trains at Jammu, Katra amid security concerns in Kashmir train service

SRINAGAR: As preparations are complete for the launch of the historic train service to Kashmir, there is a twist in the direct train connectivity to Srinagar. Due to security concerns, travellers from Srinagar to Delhi or other destinations, and vice versa, will need to deboard the train either at Katra or Jammu railway station. They will then board another train to continue their journey.

A top railway official said due to security reasons, it has been decided that trains plying from Srinagar to Delhi or any other part of the country will terminate at one of the two railway stations. “The changing point will be one of the two railway stations. Either it will be Katra or Jammu and it will be decided soon. The travellers will have to deboard at either Jammu or Katra railway station and then board another train to continue their journey,” he said.

The official said the same is the case of the trains plying to Srinagar from Delhi or any other part of the country. “ They too will terminate at Katra or Jammu railway stations and the travellers will have to board another journey for their forward journey”.