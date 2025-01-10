Passengers asked to change trains at Jammu, Katra amid security concerns in Kashmir train service

SRINAGAR: As preparations are complete for the launch of the historic train service to Kashmir, there is a twist in the direct train connectivity to Srinagar. Due to security concerns, travellers from Srinagar to Delhi or other destinations, and vice versa, will need to deboard the train either at Katra or Jammu railway station. They will then board another train to continue their journey.
A top railway official said due to security reasons, it has been decided that trains plying from Srinagar to Delhi or any other part of the country will terminate at one of the two railway stations. “The changing point will be one of the two railway stations. Either it will be Katra or Jammu and it will be decided soon. The travellers will have to deboard at either Jammu or Katra railway station and then board another train to continue their journey,” he said.
The official said the same is the case of the trains plying to Srinagar from Delhi or any other part of the country. “ They too will terminate at Katra or Jammu railway stations and the travellers will have to board another journey for their forward journey”.
He said in view of security concerns, all persons boarding a train to Srinagar from Delhi or any other part of the country or vice versa would have to go through thorough frisking and their luggage would be screened and checked at the time of boarding.
The travellers will have to re-scan their luggage at the departure lounges after deboarding the train at the changing point. They will also have to undergo thorough frisking by the security personnel before boarding another train to continue their journey.
“It is not possible in every station to check passengers and their luggage. For this reason, it has been decided that the passengers would have to deboard either at Jammu or Katra railway station and then board another train,” he said. He also added that the Railways will be plying trains only during the daytime on the Kashmir route.
The Northern Railways would avoid plying trains in the late hours as security deployment on highways and other places in the Valley is withdrawn in the evening by the security agencies.
According to Northern Railways, three trains -- one Vande Bharat and two Mail Express – would ply on a daily basis between Katra and Srinagar.
As per Northern Railways, Vande Bharat will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Railway station in Katra at 8:10 am and arrive at Srinagar Railway Station at 11.20 am, Mail Exp will depart from SVDK at 9:50 am and arrive in Srinagar at 1:10 pm and another Mail/Exp will depart from SVDK at 3 pm and arrive at Srinagar at 6:20 pm.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Dinesh Chand Deshwal completed a two day inspection of the Udhampur-Baramulla railway link on Wednesday. The high speed trial run on the 111 kms stretch from Katra to Banihal was successfully completed and now the decision to start direct train service to Kashmir will be taken soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may likely launch the train service to Kashmir on January 26.