Ranchi Diary | Portal and mobile app launched for budget ideas

Migratory birds throng Palamu Tiger Reserve

The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), along with the Sone, Koel, and Sukhladari Rivers in Garhwa, is bustling with activity as the migratory birds settle in for the season. Kamaldah Lake in PTR, a hotspot for migratory birds, is hosting a variety of species again this year. The reserve is currently home to 180 species of birds, many of which migrate here only during winter. Apart from PTR, several ponds across Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts have also become gathering spots for avian guests this season. PTR authorities have stepped up security and created a safe environment for the birds.

Jharkhand tableau to pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Jharkhand’s tableau will pay tribute to late Ratan Tata while showcasing the state’s rich culture, traditional dances, and the growing empowerment of women in education. The Republic Day celebrations in Delhi this year will feature tableaus from 15 states and union territories, including Jharkhand. The state has made preparations to represent its heritage, culture, and progress at the national event. In 2024, Jharkhand’s tableau highlighted the state’s renowned tassar silk. The year before, in 2023, the tableau depicted the iconic Babadham Temple in Deoghar.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com