Sharad Pawar praises RSS commitment to its ideology, seeks similar dedication for his party's ideals

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has praised the RSS for dedication to its ideology and urged his party to create a worker base with commitment to progressive thoughts of Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, BR Ambedkar and political stalwart Yeshwantrao Chavan.

Addressing party workers at a meeting in south Mumbai on Thursday, the former Union minister noted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has committed cadres who show unwavering loyalty to the Hindutva organisation's ideology and do not deviate from their path at any cost.

"We, too, should have such a cadre base which is committed to the ideology of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, BR Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan," Pawar said.

Reflecting on the Nationalist Congress Party (SP)'s severe drubbing in the November assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said, "We became complacent after the Lok Sabha election success, while the ruling alliance (BJP-led Mahayuti) took immediate steps to contain its reverses in the parliamentary polls."

The Sharad Pawar-led party put up a good performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra held in April-May, winning eight of the 10 seats it contested. However, in the November assembly polls, the party could win just 10 of the nearly 90 seats where it fielded candidates.

"We failed to communicate to the OBCs (a major vote bank) what we did for their uplift," the former CM noted.