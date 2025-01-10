SKM delegation meet Dallewal, make clarion call for unity; call for a meeting on Jan 15

CHANDIGARH: As farmer leader Daljit Singh Dallewal's fast unto death reached its 46th day today, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave out a clarion call for unity for the fragmented farmers’ unions.

The SKM also convened a meeting on January 15 in a bid to end their differences.

A six-member SKM delegation along with a 101-member farmers’ jatha’ visited the Khanauri border and met leaders from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and the SKM (Non-Political) in an effort to iron out the differences.

The meeting also was meant to unitedly take on the union government as they said that their common enemy and demands are the same.

The meeting holds significance particularly when the Union Government has been saying that the farmers are a divided lot so with whom to initiate talks.

Earlier, a delegation of farmers led by SKM including BKU Ekta-Ugrahan chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Dr Darshan Pal and BKU( Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal, reached the Khanauri border and met Jagjit Singh Dallewal for about fifteen minutes to chalk out a common minimum programme.

"The whole country especially Punjab is worried about the health of Dallewal, he has taken a big step," said Rajewal.

"In the Moga rally, after the public gave us such a big mandate we have come here to tell our brother to forget our internal differences as the situation demands we should be one and fight this battle together," he said.

"Thus, we have handed over a letter to them. We will hold the meeting on January 15 work out all the modalities in this regard and all farmers union who were together in the farmers protest in 2020-21 will once again come together,’’ Rajewal added.

Rajewal said the unions might have differences and different approaches but their target is the same -- the Central Government.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that no leader from any group would make a statement in the media that triggered differences.

SKM Non-Political leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the central government was saying that the farmer unions were not united.

"Today we have busted that myth being circulated by the government and proceeded towards forming a unified struggle that we had initiated during the farmers protest 0.1. I hope the unions affiliated with SKM All India will join the Morcha at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders,’’ he said.