Steve Jobs' widow Laurene likely to observe Kalpvas, take holy dip at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Treading the spiritual path, Laurene Powell Jobs, the 61-year-old American billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist and the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is expected to observe ‘Kalpvas,’ an ancient spiritual practice, at Mahakumbh commencing on January 13 in Prayagraj.

Her visit to this sacred Hindu gathering highlights the event’s universal appeal. Powell Jobs is set to observe 15-day Kalpvas, during the Mela. Laurene Powell Jobs is likely to attend the Mahakumbh Kalpvas, which is a month-long period of austerity, meditation and self-purification. It is believed to be a deeply rooted Sanatan tradition with specific reference in scriptures like Mahabharata.

The Kalpvas is an annual affair that begins on Paush Purnima every year on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj and concludes after a month on Maghi Purnima. Those who practise Kalpvas are called Kalpvasis. For a month, the Kalpvasis are supposed to renounce comforts of life and spend time in temporary tents on the banks of Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The devotees engage in daily worship comprising the rituals like holy dips in the river, attending spiritual discourses, and listening to devotional music. This practice emphasises inner purification and spiritual growth. They are supposed to take only two meals cooked by themselves.

According to sources, Laurene may stay at the camp of Swami Kailashananda, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara. She is expected to participate in various rituals and take a holy dip at the Sangam immersing in spiritual essence of Mahakumbh. She will stay in Mahakumbh till the third Amrit Snan (royal bathing) on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, imbibing the unique cultural and religious traditions of the Mela.