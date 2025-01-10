Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist arrested from Chanho near Ranchi

RANCHI: In a major achievement, a special cell of Delhi Police in association with Jharkhand ATS, has arrested a suspected Al Qaeda terrorist Shahbaz Ansari from Chanho in Ranchi. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha has confirmed the arrest of Shahbaz Ansari, he is an accused in case number 301/24 of Delhi Police Special Cell.

Last year, Delhi Police, with the help of central agencies of the Government of India and police of different states, took major action in Jharkhand, Delhi and Rajasthan for declaring ‘Khilafat’ (opposition) in India and plotting a serious terrorist conspiracy. The Jharkhand Police ATS arrested eight suspects linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, six others undergoing training in Rajasthan were also apprehended. Most of the suspects are residents of Jharkhand.

Shahbaz Ansari was absconding in this case. Jharkhand ATS and Delhi Special Cell received a tip-off that Shahbaz Ansari had come to his village Chitari, located on the Ranchi-Lohardaga border. Acting on this information, Shahbaz was arrested.

Notably, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed working in a private hospital in Ranchi was identified as the mastermind of the suspected terrorists arrested last year. During that time, Delhi Police had arrested a suspect in Delhi.