Temple Connect for better Maha Kumbh experience

Giresh Kulkarni, founder of an organisation called Temple Connect, tells Namita Bajpai in an exclusive interview about his involvement in a consultative role in the ongoing endeavour of the Uttar Pradesh government to create and manage tent cities and other sectors in Maha Kumbh 2025, making it a special experience for the pilgrims. Excerpts:

How is Temple Connect striving to enhance the mela experience for the devotees thronging Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj?

Driven by merging tradition with innovation, my initiative aims to revolutionise temple operations by engaging communities. We are in an advisory role to standardise different aspects of the organisation and management of such events.