Temple Connect for better Maha Kumbh experience

Giresh Kulkarni, founder of an organisation called Temple Connect, tells Namita Bajpai in an exclusive interview about his involvement in a consultative role in the ongoing endeavour of the Uttar Pradesh government to create and manage tent cities and other sectors in Maha Kumbh 2025, making it a special experience for the pilgrims. Excerpts:
How is Temple Connect striving to enhance the mela experience for the devotees thronging Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj?
Driven by merging tradition with innovation, my initiative aims to revolutionise temple operations by engaging communities. We are in an advisory role to standardise different aspects of the organisation and management of such events.
Are you working in collaboration with UP government agencies?
It is a suo motu initiative to complement the journey and add value wherever we can. Our deliberations focus on creating a plastic-free ecosystem, ensuring greater sustainability, making it convenient for senior citizens, expecting mothers and kids with better vigilance, and smoother unification of those who get lost in the mela.
How are you making the tents special to enhance the experience of the visitors?
Awareness is the key. Secondly, people should not be misguided. It starts with booking a tent. There are so many false websites trying to dupe consumers. The UP government and its agencies have identified 54 fraudulent websites.
My advice for Kumbh visitors regarding your publication is to book only through standard websites like IRCTC and Make My Trip (MMT).
What amenities are provided in the tent cities at Maha Kumbh?
Premium facilities are provided. The price of tents ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000 per room per night. Each tent is a double-bedroom set. There is a sit-out area and a washroom equipped with all facilities; there are spaces for storage.
Is it your first such endeavour in UP?
No, I had been there in the 2019 Kumbh. We had the opportunity to closely work and understand different aspects of organising such events besides getting ready for the present Maha Kumbh. However, last time, it was a limited exposure because of Covid-19. But we learnt a lot from Haridwar Ardh-Kumbh.
Have you been a part of any other big religious event?
We had worked during the launch of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, on the design, look and feel and the arrangements at the launch.