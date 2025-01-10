Temple Connect: Striving to enhance devotees’ experience at Mahakumbh

Giresh Kulkarni, founder of an organisation called Temple Connect, a tête-à-tête with Namita Bajpai, speaks about his involvement in a consultative role in the ongoing endeavour of Uttar Pradesh government in creating and managing tent cities and other sectors in Mahakumbh thus making it a special experience for the pilgrims. Some excerpts:

How is your organisation - Temple Connect - striving to enhance mela experience for the devotees thronging Mahakumbh in Prayagraj?

I, personally, deal with temple management as well as the celebrations of festivals and Jatras which happen around the temple's economy. Driven by the mission of merging tradition with innovation, my initiative aims at revolutionising temple operations by engaging communities. As far as the event of the stature of the upcoming Mahakumbh is concerned, our intent is to make it a better experience for the visitors thronging the mela.

We are in the advisory role or a support system to the organisers. We do the job of standardising different aspects related to the organisation and management of such events.

Are you working in collaboration with UP government agencies?

I won’t call it collaboration but it is a suo motu initiative to complement the journey and do value addition where ever we can. We have been organising Kumbh conclaves. This time, we have been a part of the Kumbh conclaves organised in association with the Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh across 40 cities the country.

It is an initiative to bring together the corporate, new age audience as well as those belonging to GenZ who can look at Kumbh not only as a holy place of religious significance but also getting experiences to the benefit of everyone visiting there.

So Kumbh Conclave in different cities were organised in order to standardise the management pattern of the event. The focus of our deliberations remains on making creating a plastic-free ecosystem, ensuring greater sustainability, making it convenient for senior citizens, expecting mothers and kids with better vigilance, and smoother unification of those who get lost in the meal.