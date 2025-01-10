Those who respect Sanatan welcome at Mahakumbh: UP CM Yogi on entry of Muslims in Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Underscoring the significance of the upcoming Mahakumbh as the world’s largest congregation of humanity, hosted in the largest temporary city with the capacity to accommodate an estimated 40 crore visitors, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasiSed that the event exemplifies the ethos of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ uniting people across caste and religion.
Speaking at an event hosted by a private channel at Airavat Ghat in the Mahakumbh Mela area on Friday, the CM, while referring to the participation of Muslims in the Mahakumbh, stated that anyone who respects India, its ethos, and its eternal traditions is welcome to attend the religious congregation.
It may be recalled that during the initial stages of the Mahakumbh preparations, the Mahamandleshwars of 13 Akharas had called for the exclusion of Muslims from the Mela. However, the CM pointed out that individuals with malicious intent would not be appreciated and could face a different response. "Such people should stay away. But anyone who arrives with reverence and faith is wholeheartedly welcome to Prayagraj," said the CM.
He emphasised that many individuals, whose ancestors embraced Islam under specific historical circumstances, still take pride in India’s traditions.
“They identify their gotras with the names of Indian sages, participate in festivals, and cherish their cultural roots. If such people come to take a holy dip in the Sangam out of tradition and devotion, they are most welcome. There is no issue,” he reaffirmed.
However, CM Yogi warned that anyone coming to assert ownership over the land with the intention of occupying it might face consequences, including corrective action.
On the issue of the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal, the Chief Minister pointed out discrepancies in the claims regarding land ownership. He said, "There are assertions that more land than the entire Sambhal district belongs to the Waqf Board, which is absurd. As per the Puranas, over 5,000 years ago, Sambhal was predicted to be the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Everything in Sambhal today is rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Five thousand years ago, there was no Islam on this earth, so how could there be a mention of Shahi Jama Masjid in that era?"
The CM added that no disputed structure should be referred to as a mosque. "The day we stop calling it a mosque, people will stop going there. Islam itself does not support hurting anyone's faith or constructing a mosque-like structure at such places,” said Yogi.
The CM further clarified that in Islam, there is no concept of constructing a structure for worship in the same way as in Sanatan Dharma, where temples hold central significance. “This is the time to embrace the vision of a new India and move forward with progressive thinking. We must focus on building unity and harmony instead of clinging to disputes of the past."
Citing historical records, Yogi mentioned: "Ain-e-Akbari mentions that in 1526, the Jama Masjid structure was erected by demolishing a Shri Hari Vishnu temple in Sambhal. This mistake should be acknowledged, and the land should be voluntarily returned.”
Commenting on the review of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, CM Yogi said that the honorable court is seized with the matter and will ensure justice. "Faith will undoubtedly be respected. India is a nation deeply rooted in faith, and the Mahakumbh is a testament to that."
Addressing the Jama Masjid case, the CM stated that there is scriptural evidence regarding such matters. He emphasized that the issue should not require judicial intervention. Instead, he urged the followers of Islam to voluntarily and respectfully extend a gesture of reconciliation by saying, "This is yours." Such mutual respect, he noted, is the cornerstone of trust and harmony.