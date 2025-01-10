Those who respect Sanatan welcome at Mahakumbh: UP CM Yogi on entry of Muslims in Mahakumbh

It may be recalled that during the initial stages of the Mahakumbh preparations, the Mahamandleshwars of 13 Akharas had called for the exclusion of Muslims from the Mela. However, the CM pointed out that individuals with malicious intent would not be appreciated and could face a different response. "Such people should stay away. But anyone who arrives with reverence and faith is wholeheartedly welcome to Prayagraj," said the CM.

He emphasised that many individuals, whose ancestors embraced Islam under specific historical circumstances, still take pride in India’s traditions.

“They identify their gotras with the names of Indian sages, participate in festivals, and cherish their cultural roots. If such people come to take a holy dip in the Sangam out of tradition and devotion, they are most welcome. There is no issue,” he reaffirmed.