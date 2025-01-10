Uttarakhand forest department on alert; Suspected tiger poaching raises concerns

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is ramping up efforts to safeguard the tiger population by enlisting the help of the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), along with search dogs when necessary.
The response comes after a shocking discovery of a dead tiger in Champawat.
Followingly, alerts were issued by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
Dr Vivek Pandey, the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests has issued directives to all directors and forest conservators emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and caution in wildlife protection across the state.
On Wednesday, a tiger carcass found in the Champawat Forest Division raised concerns as some of its paw nails were missing.
The state is now on high alert to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of its wildlife.
Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal emphasised the importance of protecting the region's wildlife, stating, "If the forest department finds itself in need of support from the state police or intelligence agencies, it should not hesitate to seek their assistance."
"Our foremost priority must be to apprehend those who unlawfully hunt and threaten our precious wildlife, as their actions undermine the ecological balance and the rich biodiversity of our forests," he said.
"We are committed to ensuring that these hunters would be caught at any cost, as safeguarding our natural heritage is a responsibility we all share", added minister Uniyal.
Chief Forest Conservator of the Kumaon Division, Dheeraj Pandey, said, "On Wednesday, a concerning incident came to light involving the discovery of a dead tiger in the forested area of Dhakna Badola, located near Champawat city. Women from the local forest panchayat brought this alarming situation to our attention."
"Upon receiving the report, a team from the forest department promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. Our team conducted a thorough examination and discovered that the nails from two of the tiger’s paws had been removed," Pandey elaborated, underscoring the severity of the situation.
This finding raises significant concerns about potential poaching activities and the ongoing threats to wildlife in the region.