Uttarakhand forest department on alert; Suspected tiger poaching raises concerns

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is ramping up efforts to safeguard the tiger population by enlisting the help of the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), along with search dogs when necessary.

The response comes after a shocking discovery of a dead tiger in Champawat.

Followingly, alerts were issued by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Dr Vivek Pandey, the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests has issued directives to all directors and forest conservators emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and caution in wildlife protection across the state.

On Wednesday, a tiger carcass found in the Champawat Forest Division raised concerns as some of its paw nails were missing.