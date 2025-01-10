Uttarakhand Madrasa board discontinues UG, PG degree courses following SC ruling

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling recently, has declared that the Kamil (graduate) and Fazil (post graduate) degrees awarded to Muslim students by madrasas as unconstitutional.

In response, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board has announced its decision to refund the fees paid by students enrolled in these courses.

While opinions among Muslim organizations are divided regarding this verdict, it raises significant concerns for the future of approximately 1,500 students currently studying Kamil and Fazil degree courses across 415 registered madrasas in the state.

A spokesperson from one of the affected madrasas stated, "This ruling has cast a shadow of uncertainty over our students' academic paths. We are now left questioning what lies ahead."

The Uttarakhand government has taken a firm stance against madrasas, recently identifying and ordering the closure of 190 illegal institutions. In a related development, the Supreme Court has mandated the cessation of Kamil and Fazil courses offered by madrasas.

While hearing a case from Uttar Pradesh, the court ruled that the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees conferred by madrasa boards are unconstitutional and violate UGC regulations. The court emphasized that UG and PG degrees can only be awarded by recognized universities.

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board has immediately discontinued the Kalim and Fazil degree courses in compliance with Supreme Court orders.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttrakhand Madrasa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi stated, "The Kamil degree awarded by the madrasa board is considered equivalent to an undergraduate (UG) degree, while the Fazil degree is regarded as a postgraduate (PG) degree. Additionally, the degrees are recognized in relation to Tahaniya (primary), Fauqaniya (junior high school), and Alia (higher secondary) levels. Kamil and Fazil degrees are conferred at the Alia level of madrasas."