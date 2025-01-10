West Bengal health department probes death of pregnant woman at Midnapore hospital

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Health Department has ordered an inquiry following allegations of expired saline being administered to patients at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman.
The department has directed the replacement of the existing saline stock with a fresh batch and has sought a detailed report from the principal of the medical college regarding the alleged negligence.
Officials have also demanded an explanation for the stocking of expired saline in the hospital.
The hospital authorities have constituted a 10-member committee to investigate the incident.
In addition to the death of one patient, seven other pregnant women reportedly fell critically ill after receiving the same saline. They have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment.
The deceased patient, identified as Mamoni Rui Das (21), gave birth to a baby on Wednesday. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday, and she was moved to the ICU. She succumbed on Friday.
Relatives of the affected patients have lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident.