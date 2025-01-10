Will come back soon: Former Odisha Governor Raghubar Das after rejoining BJP

RANCHI: Former Odisha Governor Raghuar Das on Friday started his second innings with BJP by formally rejoining the party in the presence of top party leaders at the state BJP headquarters in Ranchi.

State BJP President Babulal administered party membership to Das. After coming back to the BJP fold, it feels like being in the lap of the mother, he said.

Addressing the gathering after joining the party, Das vowed to come back soon into power. “We could not get the expected results in the recent Assembly elections in Jharkhand, but we need not be desperate of disappointed, we will have to fight back, we will to struggle and win back once again, and we will come back soon,” said Das. This day is historical day for me as I am taking BJPs members for the second time after 1980, he added.

Das warned the JMM-led government that the party will wait for six months and keep a watch on whether the government has fulfilled the promises made to the people or not. If they fail to fulfill their promises, the party will consider it an insult to the mandate and will launch a movement on the streets in order to establish a strong government in the state, he said.