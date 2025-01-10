Yogi government plans joint session of state legislature at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Having decided to hold the meeting of the state cabinet at Mahakumbh on January 21, the Yogi government is contemplating holding a joint session of both houses of the state legislature during the religious congregation in Prayagraj.
The joint session is likely to witness the participation of over 500 members at the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj.
The proposal has been floated by CM Yogi Adityanath, and the concerned officials have been tasked with exploring the possibility and arranging logistics for this event.
The authorities are entrusted with the significant task of making arrangements for the meeting of the two Houses, as the state legislature comprises 403 members in the Assembly and 100 in the Legislative Council.
Sources said the government aims to set a record by holding this joint meeting. Moreover, the state government plans to have the joint session addressed by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of state Governor Anandi Ben Patel.
“The logistics for the lawmakers participating in the meeting, who will also take a holy dip in the Sangam, must be arranged. With more than 500 members, security and accommodation arrangements will need to be carefully managed,” said a senior government official.
Once all logistics are in place, the state government is likely to approach President Murmu to address the joint meeting in Prayagraj, said the sources. However, the dates for the event will be finalized between the second and third Amrit Snans, from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) to January 29 (Mauni Amavasya).
Meanwhile, the response of opposition lawmakers to the proposal for a joint session will be interesting to observe.
In the 403-member state Assembly, the ruling BJP has 257 legislators, the Samajwadi Party 107, NDA allies Apna Dal 13, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 9, SBSP 6, and the NISHAD Party 5. Additionally, the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has two members, and the BSP has one.