Yogi government plans joint session of state legislature at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Having decided to hold the meeting of the state cabinet at Mahakumbh on January 21, the Yogi government is contemplating holding a joint session of both houses of the state legislature during the religious congregation in Prayagraj.

The joint session is likely to witness the participation of over 500 members at the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj.

The proposal has been floated by CM Yogi Adityanath, and the concerned officials have been tasked with exploring the possibility and arranging logistics for this event.