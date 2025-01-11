AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi dies from gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from (Ludhiana West) assembly constituency, Gurpreet Gogi died under mysterious circumstances due to an "accidental" fire from a weapon.

Sources said that the 58-year-old Gurpreet Gogi died from a gunshot wound to the head as per the family members around 12 am. He was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "The incident took place around midnight. We are investigating the matter.’’

Sources said that the official cause of his death will only be determined after a post-mortem report. On Friday, he met with Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan as well as MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in Ludhiana for a cleanliness drive of Buddha Nullah.

Last year Gogi destroyed the foundation stone of a pipeline project in Buddha Nullah that he laid in 2022, as he was upset over the delay in the project.