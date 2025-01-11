AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi dies from gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from (Ludhiana West) assembly constituency, Gurpreet Gogi died under mysterious circumstances due to an "accidental" fire from a weapon.
Sources said that the 58-year-old Gurpreet Gogi died from a gunshot wound to the head as per the family members around 12 am. He was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "The incident took place around midnight. We are investigating the matter.’’
Sources said that the official cause of his death will only be determined after a post-mortem report. On Friday, he met with Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan as well as MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in Ludhiana for a cleanliness drive of Buddha Nullah.
Last year Gogi destroyed the foundation stone of a pipeline project in Buddha Nullah that he laid in 2022, as he was upset over the delay in the project.
He also visited Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir yesterday and promised devotees that he would take action against the burglars who had stolen silver from the temple a couple of days ago.
Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA and then-sitting cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the assembly elections. He served as MC councillor twice before becoming MLA. He has also been the Congress district (Urban) president as well. His wife Sukhchain Kaur Gogi was a contestant in the recent Municipal Corporation elections but lost to Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi.
Punjab AAP President and state cabinet minister Aman Arora wrote on X, "Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of Sh. Gurpreet Gogi Bassi,MLA from Ludhiana. My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace.’’