At least 23 feared trapped after shuttering collapses at Kannauj railway station, rescue operations underway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure the safe recovery of those trapped.

Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with a dog squad and specialised equipment to detect human presence under rubble, were dispatched from Lucknow to assist in the rescue operations.

The site was filled with chaos and confusion as crowds gathered, dust clouds billowed, and broken beams littered the area.

Rescue teams worked frantically to locate and assist those feared trapped under the debris.

The construction was part of a project to upgrade Kannauj railway station under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).