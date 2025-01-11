Bihar police bust gang exploiting men with fake 'pregnancy job' scheme

PATNA: The Bihar police have uncovered a gang that lured young men by promising a hefty sum as a 'customer service fee' for impregnating childless women. The unusual modus operandi of the cyber fraud came to light when three members of the gang were arrested in Bihar's Nawada district. The police recovered six mobile phones, photos of customers, audio recordings, and documents related to bank transactions.
The gang members posted advertisements on Facebook, offering large sums of money in exchange for making childless women pregnant. With the offer appearing lucrative both in terms of money and the prospect of engaging with women, several individuals fell into their trap.
Nadarigang sub-divisional police officer Imran Khan stated that the police conducted a raid in Kahuara village, arresting three suspects—Bhola Kumar, Rahul Kumar, and Prince Raj. They had been involved in unlawful activities for over a year. During interrogation, the fraudsters revealed that they posted Facebook advertisements promising Rs. 10 lakh for joining the 'All India Pregnant Job Service'. "After seeing the ads, many people called them. In the name of registration, they asked for the customers' PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and selfies. They then collected money from those who fell for the trap under the guise of registration and hotel bookings," the police official explained. Even in cases where the scheme failed, the gang promised compensation ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh.
"We are continuing our investigation into the gang, which duped people with the promise of impregnating childless women," the SDPO said, adding that further arrests would follow. The police have also formed a team to determine whether the gang had hired women to persuade prospective customers. Meanwhile, an awareness campaign has been launched in the area, urging people not to fall victim to such fraudsters.
Last year, a similar gang operating in Nawada district was identified, and eight members were arrested, police said.