Bihar police bust gang exploiting men with fake 'pregnancy job' scheme

PATNA: The Bihar police have uncovered a gang that lured young men by promising a hefty sum as a 'customer service fee' for impregnating childless women. The unusual modus operandi of the cyber fraud came to light when three members of the gang were arrested in Bihar's Nawada district. The police recovered six mobile phones, photos of customers, audio recordings, and documents related to bank transactions.

The gang members posted advertisements on Facebook, offering large sums of money in exchange for making childless women pregnant. With the offer appearing lucrative both in terms of money and the prospect of engaging with women, several individuals fell into their trap.