Bihar's Saran police arrests SHO for duping businessman of Rs 32 lakh

PATNA: Police in Bihar's Saran district set an example by arresting a sub-inspector of police posted as station house officer (SHO) on the charges of duping a businessman of Rs 32 lakh in cash and also threatening him of forwarding him to jail.

Superintendent of police, Saran, Kumar Ashish suspended SHO of Maker police station Ravindra Kumar and initiated departmental proceedings after the allegations against him were found true. "The erring SHO has already been taken into custody," he said.

The SP said that efforts were on to arrest driver Anil Kumar Singh, who managed to escape after he came to know about action against the SHO concerned. "The driver will be arrested soon," Kumar Ashish said, adding that nobody would be spared. The SP swung into action after Rohan Kumar, a local trader, complained to him alleging that the SHO and driver of Maker police station took away a bag containing Rs.32 lakh when he was on his way to Muzaffarpur from Saran for business purposes.