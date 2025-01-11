First anniversary celebrations of Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony begin in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events.

Religious and cultural programmes will commence in the Ram Temple complex starting Saturday.

The anniversary celebrations began with the recitation of the Yajurveda. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla.

The grand 'aarti' of the deity will take place around 12:20 pm, followed by an offering of 56 dishes to the deity.

The court of Ram Lalla has been decorated with flowers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the consecration ceremony on January 22 last year, greeted citizens on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all citizens on the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality.

"I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India (Viksit Bharat)," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Adityanath said in a post on X, "Jai Jai Shri Ram."