‘Global heating a cold fact’: 2024 hottest yr on record, says UN weather agency

NEW DELHI: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed that 2024 is the warmest year on record, based on six international datasets.

The past 10 years have all been in the top 10 in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures. The global average surface temperature was 1.55°C (with a margin of uncertainty of ± 0.13 °C) above the 1850-1900 average, according to WMO’s consolidated analysis of the six datasets. “Today’s assessment from the WMO proves yet again: global heating is a cold, hard fact,” said UN Secretary-General Antóno Guterres.

WMO provides a temperature assessment based on multiple sources of data to support climate monitoring and provide authoritative information for the UN Climate Change negotiating process.