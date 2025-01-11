Gujarat government's excessive expenditure on bicycles suspicious: Congress spokesperson Doshi

AHMEDABAD: As unused bicycles pile up, Gujarat Congress accused the state government of plotting a fresh scam through new bicycle purchase tenders under the Saraswati Sadhana Yojana.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi points to inflated pricing, claiming the same bicycle costs Rs 3,857 in Rajasthan but is supplied at Rs 4,444 in Gujarat. With 1.7 lakh bicycles bought at Rs 500 above market rates, Doshi alleges corruption to the tune of Rs 8.5 crore, fueling criticism of the government’s procurement practices.

"The state government was supposed to distribute bicycles to underprivileged SC, ST, and OBC girls by June 2023, at the start of the session," alleged Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

"Instead, the process was deliberately delayed, including the tender for procurement," he added, pointing to significant lapses in execution.

"The Gujarat Government altered tender rules to fit the BJP's 'donations-for-business' model," Doshi claimed.

"Specifications were manipulated, and direct tenders were issued, bypassing the Quality Control Center, to favor preferred companies—those funding the party’s election campaign," he further alleged, slamming the move as a blatant misuse of power.

"The agency selected after the tender process is paying Rs 500 more per bicycle than other states," alleged Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, "For 1.7 lakh bicycles, this amounts to over Rs 8 crore in excess payments."

Accusing the government of prioritizing party finances over public interest, he added, "Why would the government willingly overspend? The answer is clear—it’s about securing hefty election funds."

"The government placed an order for bicycles, but when deliveries began in April 2024, serious lapses emerged," alleged Doshi.

"Over 50,000 bicycles have been scrapped across 15 districts, including Ankleshwar, Kheda, and Vadodara," alleged Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

"GRIMC raised objections during the tender, noting the bid price was Rs 587 higher than Rajasthan’s and Rs 425 more than West Bengal’s. Despite this, and a letter seeking permission to cancel the bid, the government pushed forward and awarded the contract," Doshi claimed.

"Even four months into the new academic year, bicycles meant for poor girls remain undelivered," Doshi pointed out.

"The quality of the bicycles must be checked, and action taken against the company and officials involved. An investigation is needed to uncover whose instructions caused this delay and who benefited," he concluded.