India secures rank as third-largest start-up hub: Defence Minister

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday celebrated India’s success as a global start-up leader and urged the youth to align their aspirations with the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047, under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of a university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh said, “India has emerged as the third-largest start-up hub, with over 100 unicorns shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He emphasised that India has made remarkable progress towards becoming a strong, secure, and self-reliant nation by manufacturing cutting-edge defence equipment domestically and exporting to other countries.

The "Viksit Bharat by 2047" initiative envisions India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047.