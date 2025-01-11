India secures rank as third-largest start-up hub: Defence Minister

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday celebrated India’s success as a global start-up leader and urged the youth to align their aspirations with the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047, under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of a university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh said, “India has emerged as the third-largest start-up hub, with over 100 unicorns shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship.”
He emphasised that India has made remarkable progress towards becoming a strong, secure, and self-reliant nation by manufacturing cutting-edge defence equipment domestically and exporting to other countries.
The "Viksit Bharat by 2047" initiative envisions India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047.
Highlighting the importance of innovation and ideas, Singh said, “India is establishing itself as one of the strongest nations today. Our youth, armed with new confidence and energy, can represent the country on the global stage. If you have an idea, a skill set, and the determination to work hard, opportunities and resources will never be in short supply.”
Singh underscored the decisive role of young ignited minds in achieving this vision. He added that the youth's dreams, commitment, and innovative thinking would define India’s identity on the global stage. “The strength of a nation lies in the knowledge, skills, and determination of its young minds,” he said.
Quoting the adage, “Every age has its own heroes,” Singh described the youth as the heroes of India’s future. He encouraged the students to draw strength from their optimism, which he identified as the key to finding opportunities in challenges.
The Defence Minister also urged the youth to remain connected to India’s history, culture, and values, as these provide valuable lessons during times of challenge and doubt. “When you look beyond individual achievements and work towards social betterment, you accomplish something that ensures you are remembered for a lifetime,” he said.
Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day on January 12, Singh described him as India’s first “Global Youth.” He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and vision.