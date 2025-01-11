Indian Pangolin rescued in Poonch

SRINAGAR: An Indian Pangolin, a Schedule I critically endangered species, was rescued from the forest area of Sunderbani near the Line of Control (LoC) in a border district of J&K by the Indian army and Wildlife department.

The joint rescue operation was carried out near the LoC on Thursday, officials said, adding, the animal was safely transported to the Wildlife department headquarters in Rajouri.

Wildlife warden of Rajouri-Poonch Range Amit Sharma said they received a message from an Army unit two days back who shared videos and photographs of an Indian pangolin, a critically endangered species. The wildlife officer emphasised that it is rare sighting an Indian Pangolin in the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. “It indicates that the ecosystem and diversity of the area is good,” Sharma said.

“The exact number of Indian pangolins is not known but it is a very small population. Pangolin skin is in great demand in the grey market and they are poached and killed indiscriminately by smugglers,” he said. Another wildlife officer said this is the first recorded Indian pangolin sighting in Rajouri-Poonch division.