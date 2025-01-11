Indonesia initiates $450 mn BrahMos missile export deal

NEW DELHI: In all probability, India is heading for another major defence export deal. According to sources privy to the matter, Indonesia’s defence ministry has sent a letter regarding a $450 million BrahMos deal to the Indian embassy in Jakarta.

Highly placed sources confirmed that India is also offering a loan to Indonesia from either the State Bank of India or any other Indian national banks. The specifics regarding this are being worked out.

As per the sources, the EXIM (Export-Import) Bank was initially scheduled to process the loan to Indonesia. However, this did not materialise.