Jharkhand school forces 100 girls to remove shirts as punishment; probe initiated

RANCHI: In a deeply troubling incident, more than 100 Class 10 students at Carmel School in Dhanbad were reportedly forced to remove their shirts and sent home wearing only blazers as punishment for celebrating "Pen Day" on Thursday.

The girls, who were marking the last day of school by writing good wishes on each other’s shirts, were reprimanded by Principal M. Devashree, who allegedly claimed that such behavior would harm the school’s reputation.

She reportedly ordered the students to remove their shirts to avoid them leaving campus with "dirty" clothing.

The incident has triggered outrage among parents. Many of them gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Saturday to file a formal complaint against the school management, as the school was closed on Friday.