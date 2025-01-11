Jharkhand school forces 100 girls to remove shirts as punishment; probe initiated

RANCHI: In a deeply troubling incident, more than 100 Class 10 students at Carmel School in Dhanbad were reportedly forced to remove their shirts and sent home wearing only blazers as punishment for celebrating "Pen Day" on Thursday.
The girls, who were marking the last day of school by writing good wishes on each other’s shirts, were reprimanded by Principal M. Devashree, who allegedly claimed that such behavior would harm the school’s reputation.
She reportedly ordered the students to remove their shirts to avoid them leaving campus with "dirty" clothing.
The incident has triggered outrage among parents. Many of them gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Saturday to file a formal complaint against the school management, as the school was closed on Friday.
According to parents, the students were made to remove their shirts on the school campus, in some cases in front of male teachers. “Scared by the principal’s behavior, the girls complied on the campus itself. When some hesitated, they were coerced. While about 20 students had spare shirts, over 100 girls were sent home wearing only blazers,” alleged a parent who requested anonymity.
Another parent described the incident as “mental harassment.” “We were shocked to learn that our daughters were subjected to this humiliation. The management’s actions are indefensible. It was a form of mental assault,” said the parent, adding that mobile phones were confiscated from students to ensure the incident was not recorded.
The incident has reportedly left several students traumatised, with many expressing reluctance to return to school.
Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra has formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee comprises the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), District Education Officer (DEO), District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), and the officer in charge of Jharia police station.
“Complaints have been lodged by guardians, and we have spoken to some of the affected students. The district administration is handling this matter with urgency. Based on the committee’s findings, appropriate action will be taken,” said Ms. Mishra.
Jharia MLA Ragni Singh condemned the principal’s actions, describing them as “shameful” and “unfortunate.” “The Deputy Commissioner has assured a fair investigation, and strict action will be taken based on the findings,” she said.
Despite repeated attempts by media personnel, the school principal was unavailable for comment.