JMM plans to expand tribal movement in Bengal, Odisha

RANCHI: Buoyed by the thumping majority in the Assembly polls, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is now eying ‘Vrihad’ (larger) Jharkhand and is considering launching a movement for the formation of an Autonomous Council combining the four tribal-dominated districts of West Bengal and Odisha.
According to officials, the party has already prepared a blueprint and will start the movement in the name of separate identity of tribal dominated districts of the two states.
The party is also plans to get its entire strategy and proposal passed in the upcoming convention. According to the party’s Central General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, the condition of the tribals has still not improved in tribal-dominated districts of neighbouring states like Odisha and West Bengal.
He added that a movement demanding formation of an autonomous council by combining the four tribal dominated districts --- Jhargram, West Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia of West Bangal and the three districts -- Keonjhar, Myurbhanj and Sundargarh of Odisha, will soon start.
Bhattacharya added that tribals in the seven districts of West Bengal and Odisha Jharkhand are similar. Since the tribal communities are still exploited, a separate autonomous council is essential to protect their interests.
Party’s central spokesperson Manoj Pandey also asserted that the tribal-dominated districts of West Bengal and Odisha bordering Jharkhand need a separate autonomous council to improve the tribals’ living standards. “Vrihad Jharkhand is still on our agenda, and hence, the demand for an autonomous council will be intensified to pave way for our long time demand of Vrihad Jharkhand,” said Pandey.
The JMM has a strong support base in Odisha and Bengal and has also won MLA and MP seats in these states. After defeating the BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections- 2024, the party’s popularity is at its peak, Pandey said.
The BJP, on the other hand, has termed it a plot to mislead the tribals. JMM should first talk to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Odisha government and put forward its demand. The tribal communities of the states should not be misled by raising the demand for an autonomous council for a separate identity.