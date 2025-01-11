JMM plans to expand tribal movement in Bengal, Odisha

RANCHI: Buoyed by the thumping majority in the Assembly polls, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is now eying ‘Vrihad’ (larger) Jharkhand and is considering launching a movement for the formation of an Autonomous Council combining the four tribal-dominated districts of West Bengal and Odisha.

According to officials, the party has already prepared a blueprint and will start the movement in the name of separate identity of tribal dominated districts of the two states.

The party is also plans to get its entire strategy and proposal passed in the upcoming convention. According to the party’s Central General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, the condition of the tribals has still not improved in tribal-dominated districts of neighbouring states like Odisha and West Bengal.