Madhya Pradesh: 2 crocodiles rescued from ponds inside residence of BJP MLA in Sagar district

BHOPAL: At least two crocodiles were reportedly rescued by the state forest department from ponds in the sprawling residential premises of ex-BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

Head of state forest force (HoFF) Aseem Srivastava, while confirming the development, told the press on Friday, that a case has been registered in the matter under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. If the crocodiles are found healthy, they’ll be released (in a natural water body), but if their health isn’t found satisfactory, they’ll be kept in the care of the forest department. Further action in the matter will be taken in accordance with the competent court’s directions, the forest officer said.

The rescue was undertaken a few days after the income tax department searched the residential premises of the family, which has been associated with the ruling BJP for decades.