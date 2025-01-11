Man kills wife, burns her body in cowshed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

SRINAGAR: In a gruesome incident, a man from a village in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district killed his wife and later burnt her body parts in a cowshed. The accused and his mother have been arrested by the police.

According to police, the man identified as Imran Khan, a resident of Halmulla Hapatnad village, Aishmuqam in Pahalgam filed a missing complaint of his wife Shabnam Akhtar in a local police station in Aishmuqam in Anantnag district in October last year.

During the investigation of the case and sustained questioning, the woman’s husband confessed that he along with his mother killed Shabnam on October 4, 2024, before burning her body to destroy evidence.

Following the confession, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), accompanied by civil and police officials, visited the crime scene to collect evidence. The team conducted a detailed examination of the cowshed and recovered hair, bones, and the victim’s cell phone, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

As the FSL team worked at the scene, villagers, including the mother of the deceased, gathered nearby, demanding justice for Shabnam. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the region, with people calling for strict punishment for the accused to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

A senior police official assured the gathered crowd that justice would be delivered and those responsible would face the full force of the law. He also promised transparency regarding the evidence collected during the investigation.