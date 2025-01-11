MHA invites Ladakh leaders for fresh round of talks on January 15

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited the leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), (An amalgam of various political, social, trade and religious groups of Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh UT), for a fresh round of talks in New Delhi on January 15.

MHA in a statement said that the meeting will take place at 11.30 am in North Block, New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and attended by top MHA officials.

Besides, the KDA and LAB leaders, Ladakh LS MP Haneefa Jan, Chairpersons-cum-CECs of Hill Councils for Leh and Kargil and Advisor to Lt Governor of Ladakh Pawan are also likely to attend the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said, “In the last meeting, the central government agreed to discuss our 4-point agenda which includes grant of statehood, constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts and Public Service Commission. We hope the meeting will yield positive outcomes for Ladakh. Since becoming a Union Territory, the people here have experienced a growing sense of alienation. The absence of democracy, safeguards, employment opportunities and a PSC has left crucial issues unaddressed,” he added.

Kargili said there was a breakthrough in the last meeting held in December with the centre agreeing to reserve 95% jobs in Group B and C for Ladakh residents, adding that they would stress on the MoS Home for time-bound dialogue.

LAB executive member Chering Dorje said that they would stick to their 4 point agenda in the meeting.

“There was a forward movement in the last meeting and we hope this forward movement continues in this meeting also. We are hopeful of a positive outcome and something tangible for the people of Ladakh,” he said.

The LAB and KDA are jointly spearheading agitation for the grant of statehood, 6th Schedule, 2 LS seats and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh.

The two bodies have organised a series of protests and sit-ins in Ladakh, Jammu and Delhi to press the centre to fulfil their demands.

The movement has gained significant traction, with support from climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who has held hunger strikes to raise awareness of the demands and build pressure on the central government to accept the demands of the Ladakh people.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two UTs, people in Leh celebrated the decision while those in the Kargil district opposed the move.

After the initial euphoria, parties in Leh joined hands with political, religious and trade leaders of Kargil to jointly agitate for 4-point demands to safeguard the local identity and fragile environment of the UT.