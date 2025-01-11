Patna Diary | Right time to take right turn: Lalu

Tejashwi accuses retired babu of ‘tax collection’

According to Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar is currently grappling with the ‘DK Tax syndrome.’ The LoP in the state assembly sharpened his criticism of CM Nitish Kumar, alleging that a retired bureaucrat is effectively running the government and collecting funds, dubbed “DK Tax,” from officials in exchange for favourable postings. Tejashwi claimed that many competent officers have been sidelined due to their failure to pay this ‘tax.’ Since 2018, the powers of the chief secretary and the DGP have also been diminished. Yadav argues that a group of retired bureaucrats is making key decisions.

Darbhanga airport to go international

Among positive developments, the state cabinet led by CM Nitish Kumar, has approved a proposal to acquire an additional 89.75 acres of land for the expansion and development of Darbhanga Airport into an international facility. Additionally, the cabinet has authorized the acquisition of 139 acres of land valued at `207 crore for the expansion of Raxaul Airport, which is located near the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district. Alongside Patna, Gaya is another international airport in the state. Furthermore, ongoing efforts are being made to develop and upgrade other airports, including those in Purnea, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com