Railways will boost wheels production as high-speed train plans spike demand

NEW DELHI: With high-speed train projects slated for launch in the coming years, the Railways is bracing for a surge in demand for forged wheels by augmenting local production, officials said.

As the Centre has the mega plan to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat express and other high-speed trains, the annual requirement for forged wheels could climb to around 2 lakh units from 2026 onwards, according to officials. Currently, the Railways relies heavily on imports for forged wheels, mostly from China with import chain disrupted in because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite the domestic production of approximately 40,000 wheels by the Steel Authority of India Limited, the Railways had to import forged wheels worth Rs 900 crore from China and Russia during 2024-25 fiscal to meet operational needs, according to government data.