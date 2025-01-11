Steve Jobs’ wife to take holy dip at Sangam city

LUCKNOW: Laurene Powell Jobs, the 61-year-old US billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist and wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is expected to observe ‘Kalpvas’, an ancient spiritual practice, at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, sources said.

Laurene is likely to observe 15-day Kalpvas. She may attend the Maha Kumbh Kalpvas, a month-long austerity, meditation and self-purification, said the sources associated with organising the mega event.

According to sources, Laurene may stay at the camp of Swami Kailashananda, mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara. She is expected to participate in rituals and take a holy dip at the Sangam. “She will stay in Mahakumbh till the third Amrit Snan (royal bathing) on Mauni Amavasya on January 29,”a source said.