Three-day Udaipur Storytelling Festival kicks off with inspiring tales and unique performances

JAIPUR: The three-day Udaipur Storytelling Festival, a unique initiative to celebrate the timeless art of storytelling, kicked off at Park Exotica Resort near Shilpgram in the City of Lakes. Organised by Udaipur Tales, the festival features a blend of real and fictional tales, reigniting the joy of sharing and listening to stories while inspiring creativity and fostering connections across generations.
This one-of-a-kind international storytelling festival aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller, and folk, among others. The festival provides a rich tapestry of performances, each contributing to a celebration of human experience and artistic expression.
The festival’s first session began with an inspiring tale of patriotism and bravery. Renowned artist Vilas Janve, a recipient of the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, narrated the immortal story of Maharana Pratap's loyal horse, Chetak. Addressing nearly 1,000 schoolchildren, he brought Chetak's heroism to life, recounting how Maharana Pratap regarded him not merely as a horse but as a commander. The tale of Chetak's unwavering loyalty and sacrifice left the children spellbound. Artist Vilas Janve, who led the first session, asserted, "Presenting serious topics in an entertaining storytelling format enhances their impact and ensures they are remembered for a long time. Everyone has heard the story of Chetak, but here we attempted to present it in a new way for the children, which they thoroughly enjoyed. Beginning the festival with Chetak’s tale of bravery, a timeless source of inspiration, was an apt choice."
Following Vilas Janve, Shona Malhotra presented interactive stories aimed at fostering confidence and creativity among children. The young audience participated enthusiastically. Next, Nisha Sinha narrated an engaging story about the emperor’s attire, which was appreciated for its unique presentation. Additionally, Sukhmani Kohli captivated the audience, both young and old, with her distinctive storytelling that combined narrative and theatrical performance, leaving everyone in fits of laughter.
The evening featured an impressive lineup of artists and stories. The Qutbi Brothers delivered a mesmerising performance, enchanting the audience with their soulful Sufi music. Starting with the timeless “Bhar Do Jholi” and concluding with spirited rhythms that had everyone dancing, their powerful voices filled the air with spirituality and joy. The duo’s performance was the highlight of the evening, leaving the crowd spellbound and immersed in their music’s magic.
Ajay Kumar, a folk artist from Rajasthan, enthralled listeners with “Katha Gayan Vachan,” blending humour, mimicry, and tradition. His portrayals of Shankar Bhand and Dayan Saang critiqued human nature, delivering thoughtful reflections with the resonant line, “Hotho ki baat hawa se bhi zyada tezi se gunjati hai.” Sayed brought wit and wisdom to the stage with his retelling of Amir Khusrau’s “Kheer Pakaai.” His engaging narration, interwoven with spontaneous poetry crafted from audience-suggested words, evoked deep emotions of connection and longing.
Ahmad Faraz captivated listeners with a spine-chilling horror story, combining vivid imagination with elements of fear. His suspenseful narration kept the audience on edge, making his performance one of the session’s most memorable highlights.
Deb Jaani concluded her act with a bold reinterpretation of Surpanakha, reimagining the sister of Ravana as a woman reclaiming her identity and freedom. Through themes of love, loss, and resilience, she presented a nuanced perspective that resonated deeply with the audience.
Inmates associated with the Swaraj Jail University project gave a special performance at the festival. Their rhythmically precise and heartfelt presentations mesmerised the audience. Some inmates performed original songs they had written, including "Na Main Jap Na Main Tap" and "Ek Safar Ki Talaash", whose melodies had everyone swaying. The purpose of involving inmates in the festival is to help them explore their passions, gain practical skills, and revive self-esteem, leadership, and a sense of purpose amidst the challenging conditions of incarcerated life. The platform allows them to express themselves and connect meaningfully with society.
Co-founder of Udaipur Tales, Sushmita Singha, remarked, "The Udaipur Storytelling Festival is not just a platform for sharing stories; it is an effort to establish Udaipur as the storytelling capital of India and beyond. Through stories, we aim to foster deep conversations between society and culture." Co-founder Salil Bhandari added, "Stories are not just entertainment; they connect society and inspire the new generation. This festival aims to nurture creativity and confidence in children and youth."
The festival continues to captivate audiences, promising more unforgettable performances in the days ahead.