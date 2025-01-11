Three-day Udaipur Storytelling Festival kicks off with inspiring tales and unique performances

JAIPUR: The three-day Udaipur Storytelling Festival, a unique initiative to celebrate the timeless art of storytelling, kicked off at Park Exotica Resort near Shilpgram in the City of Lakes. Organised by Udaipur Tales, the festival features a blend of real and fictional tales, reigniting the joy of sharing and listening to stories while inspiring creativity and fostering connections across generations.

This one-of-a-kind international storytelling festival aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller, and folk, among others. The festival provides a rich tapestry of performances, each contributing to a celebration of human experience and artistic expression.