TMC suspends ex-MP who was vocal on RG Kar

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday suspended its ex-Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen over alleged “anti-party” activities.

Sen’s comment on anti-social activities being carried out at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor has created a stir inside the party. He had also stood by the protestors seeking justice for the victim.

The former MP, a doctor by profession and seen as a loyalist of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had reportedly drawn the ire of the TMC high command after his critical comments about the functioning of the healthcare institution, which also happens to be his alma mater. He was removed from his position, but was later reinstated.

On Friday, he was suspended after he raised the issue again. The suspensions signal the Trinamool leadership’s effort to restore discipline within the ranks before the Assembly elections in 2026.

Speaking to reporters, Sen said he is yet to receive any information from the party about his suspension. “I really don’t know the reason behind my suspension. I am yet to receive any information about it from the party,” he said.