Unable to fulfill son's wish for a smartphone, farmer dies by suicide with the same rope as his son

A farmer and his son died by suicide in a Maharashtra village after the former was unable to buy smartphone for the latter.

Unable to fulfill his son's aspiration for a smartphone, the farmer hung himself with the same rope in which the son died by suicide.

The incident was reported at a village in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Upon spotting the 16-year-old, Class X student hanging from the tree on the farm at Minaki in Biloli tehsil on Thursday morning, his father also hanged himself from the same tree, TOI reported.

The boy, youngest of three brothers, came home from his hostel for Makar Sankranti and requested his father to buy him a smartphone for academic purposes. However, the father could not afford to buy the gadget because of financial constraints.

Nanded police have registered a case and are investigating.