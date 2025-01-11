Value of rupee hits all-time low: Priyanka Gandhi demands answers from government

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded answers from the government on the value of the rupee reaching its "lowest level ever" against the US dollar.

The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the 86-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday.

It settled at 86. 04 against the US currency.

"The value of rupee against the dollar has reached its lowest level ever. For the first time in history, the value of one dollar has become 86. 4 rupees," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.