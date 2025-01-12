Arms, IEDs recovered from Manipur's Churachandpur, Tengnoupal districts

IMPHAL: Security forces have recovered seven firearms and explosive materials during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Sunday.

During a search operation in Old Gelmol village under the Churachandpur Police Station limits, seven firearms, including one AK-56 Rifle, and one Chinese-origin hand grenade were recovered, a senior officer said.

Security forces also carried out a search operation in Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal, and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each and one IED with almost 5 kg of weight.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.