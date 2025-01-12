Caste-based social boycott alleged over consumption of Dalit man's prasad in Madhya Pradesh village

BHOPAL: Residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district have claimed they have been ostracised in their own village at the behest of the village sarpanch for consuming prasad (religious offering) given by a Dalit man.
Around 20 families from Atrar village, who have alleged social boycott by another section of the village, come from a mix of communities, including scheduled castes, upper castes (particularly Brahmins), and other backward castes (OBCs).
The issue began when a group led by the former village sarpanch, who belongs to the scheduled caste, accused the other group, led by the current Brahmin sarpanch, of ostracising them.
They claimed this exclusion happened after they consumed laddoos distributed as prasad by an Ahirwar caste man (Ahirwars belong to the scheduled caste), following the fulfilment of a long-standing wish some months ago.
On the other hand, the group led by the current sarpanch has denied the allegations, approaching the Chhatarpur district police. They have asserted that the accusations against them are false and stem from long-standing differences between the two factions.
Both the police and the Chhatarpur district panchayat have initiated investigations into the matter. Confirming complaints from both sides, Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain said on Sunday that investigations are underway.
The group alleging ostracisation claims they have been excluded from social events, such as marriages, due to their consumption of the prasad. It is worth noting that the former village sarpanch, who leads the group alleging ostracisation, has been at odds with the current sarpanch for years.
The groups have had bitter disagreements, particularly after the current sarpanch and his supporters opposed the former sarpanch for allegedly squatting on Gram Sabha land several years ago.
Furthermore, an upper-caste man from the group alleging ostracisation was previously accused in a murder case, which he believes was falsely lodged against him due to the rivalry with the other group.
A police officer stated, “Old conflicts of interest between the two groups may be behind this alleged ostracisation.” Both groups have kept their distance from each other for a long time due to these long-standing tensions.
Chhatarpur district, where the village is situated, is part of the Bundelkhand region. This region, along with Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhya, and parts of Malwa, is sharply divided along caste lines and has witnessed violent rivalries in the past based on caste differences.
In a related incident from eight years ago, a nine-year-old scheduled caste boy from Damoh district in Bundelkhand drowned in a well after being denied access to a hand pump at his school due to his Dalit status.