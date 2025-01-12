Caste-based social boycott alleged over consumption of Dalit man's prasad in Madhya Pradesh village

BHOPAL: Residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district have claimed they have been ostracised in their own village at the behest of the village sarpanch for consuming prasad (religious offering) given by a Dalit man.

Around 20 families from Atrar village, who have alleged social boycott by another section of the village, come from a mix of communities, including scheduled castes, upper castes (particularly Brahmins), and other backward castes (OBCs).

The issue began when a group led by the former village sarpanch, who belongs to the scheduled caste, accused the other group, led by the current Brahmin sarpanch, of ostracising them.

They claimed this exclusion happened after they consumed laddoos distributed as prasad by an Ahirwar caste man (Ahirwars belong to the scheduled caste), following the fulfilment of a long-standing wish some months ago.

On the other hand, the group led by the current sarpanch has denied the allegations, approaching the Chhatarpur district police. They have asserted that the accusations against them are false and stem from long-standing differences between the two factions.