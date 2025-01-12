Centre plans permanent framework for weather advisory units for farmers shut last year

NEW DELHI: The government wants to establish a permanent framework to continue the work of district agrometeorological units (DAMUs), which had been operating in an ad-hoc manner until their closure last year, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran has said.

PTI had reported in August last year that the government intended to revive DAMUs, which provided block-level weather-related information to lakhs of farmers, before their closure last year following recommendations from Niti Aayog."

As part of the pilot project, the Earth Sciences Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry provided weather information to farmers. Agricultural meteorologists in DAMUs analyze how weather conditions will affect crops. Their primary role is to offer advice to farmers. The system functioned well, but it should not remain ad-hoc; it needs to be made permanent," Ravichandran told PTI.

He said the government wants to establish a solid framework to carry out this vital work.

An official source told PTI that the Earth Sciences Ministry has also written to the Prime Minister's Office about the importance of reviving DAMUs and also voiced concerns related to their closure.