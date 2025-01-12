Five dead, 13 injured in Uttarakhand bus accident

DEHRADUN: In a devastating incident on Sunday, a mini bus en route to Srinagar lost control and plunged into a gorge in Pauri, Uttarakhand. "Five people have tragically lost their lives in the accident," an official reported.
Thirteen others were injured, with six of them in critical condition. Emergency services are currently working to provide medical assistance to the injured.
The incident occurred around 3 PM when the mini bus, travelling from the Pauri bus stand to Srinagar via Central School, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.
Preliminary reports indicate that the bus lost control near Kothar Bend, leading to the tragic accident. At the time of the incident, approximately 18 passengers were on board. One additional passenger later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.
According to sources from the State Disaster Response Force, emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene. "The injured passengers were soon transported to the district hospital in Pauri for immediate medical attention," the source stated.
Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. "We are working to determine the cause of the bus's loss of control," an official noted, emphasising the importance of uncovering the facts behind this unfortunate event.
An initial investigation suggests that brake failure may have caused the accident, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities have registered a case against the bus driver and the owner, launching an investigation into the incident.
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities, spoke to TNIE, highlighting the alarming statistics regarding road accidents in Uttarakhand.
"In a troubling trend, Uttarakhand has witnessed a dramatic increase in road accidents over the past two months, with bus-related incidents alone claiming 55 lives," Nautiyal said.
He pointed to a particularly devastating accident on November 4 of last year in Almora district, where 36 individuals lost their lives and 27 others were critically injured when a bus veered off the road near Koopi village in the Marchula area of Sult tehsil.
Nautiyal further elaborated on the severity of the situation, recalling another tragic incident on December 25, where four people, including a child, died, and over 24 were injured when a bus plunged into a gorge near Bhimtal town in Nainital.
He stressed that "recent accidents have resulted in the loss of 11 more lives," underscoring the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.