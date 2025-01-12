Five dead, 13 injured in Uttarakhand bus accident

DEHRADUN: In a devastating incident on Sunday, a mini bus en route to Srinagar lost control and plunged into a gorge in Pauri, Uttarakhand. "Five people have tragically lost their lives in the accident," an official reported.

Thirteen others were injured, with six of them in critical condition. Emergency services are currently working to provide medical assistance to the injured.

The incident occurred around 3 PM when the mini bus, travelling from the Pauri bus stand to Srinagar via Central School, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus lost control near Kothar Bend, leading to the tragic accident. At the time of the incident, approximately 18 passengers were on board. One additional passenger later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

According to sources from the State Disaster Response Force, emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene. "The injured passengers were soon transported to the district hospital in Pauri for immediate medical attention," the source stated.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. "We are working to determine the cause of the bus's loss of control," an official noted, emphasising the importance of uncovering the facts behind this unfortunate event.