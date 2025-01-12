Fraudsters swap QR codes at MP's Khajuraho shops to redirect digital payments

BHOPAL: A woman running a medicine shop in Khajuraho, a popular tourist destination in Madhya Pradesh, has uncovered a cyber fraud affecting local traders.

Omvati Gupta, who operates the medical shop, realised on Sunday morning that customers’ digital payments were not being credited to her bank account.

Upon investigating, she discovered that the payments were being routed to a QR code linked to one Chotu Tiwari.

“I subsequently checked the CCTV footage outside the shop, which revealed that three men had replaced the QR code (digital payment code) of the shop with another QR code sticker,” Gupta said.

Gupta reported the incident to the local police and also alerted other traders in the area. Following her alert, several other shopkeepers reported similar incidents of fraud.