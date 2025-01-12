GRAP 3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR amid dip in air pollution levels

NEW DELHI: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Sunday revoked Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in air pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Light rainfall in and around Delhi triggered by a Western Disturbance -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rain and snow to northwest India -- significantly improved the city's air quality.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 278 at 4 PM on Sunday, 72 points below the 350-mark threshold for the implementation of Stage-III curbs, which include a ban on non-essential construction work.

Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India around January 14, 15.

GRAP Stage 3, which was brought back on Thursday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3.

Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.

Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages  Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.