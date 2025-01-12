Jharkhand: Men found taking benefits of Mainiya Samman Yojana, FIR lodged

RANCHI: Despite thousands of women denied the benefits of ‘Mainiya Samman Yojana,’ several men have been found taking benefits of the scheme.

According to officials, at least two men have been found getting the financial assistance credited in their account for the last four months.

Those men, who have been found taking benefits of the scheme, have been identified as Aanand Kumar Prajapati and Rupesh Ghasi, hailing from Majhura and Telmunga villages respectively, under Kasmar Block of Bokaro.

Kasmar Block Development Officer said that Anand Kumar Prajapati was running a Pragya Kendra and was taking the financial assistance in his bank account by submitting an application form filled up in his own name.

“We have identified two men -- Aanand Kumar Prajapati and Rupesh Ghasi, fraudulently taking benefits of Mainiya Samman Yojana in Kasmar Block. An FIR has been lodged against Anand Kumar Prajapati at Kasmar Police Station after recovering the entire amount of Rs 6500 received by him in four instalments, Rs 1000 for four times and Rs 2500 once,” said Kasmar Block Development Officer Namrata Joshi.

In addition to that, Kasmar the license of the Pragya Kendra being run by Anand has also been cancelled, she added.

According to the BDO, the entire amount has also been recovered in the case of Rupesh Ghasi but no FIR has been filed against him due to technical reasons that he was merely an employee at the Pragya Kendra and was not using his own ID for filling up the form.

“We are waiting for the directions from the senior officials, on the basis of which, further action will be taken,” said the BDO.

In another such case, Dashmi Kumari, a resident of Araju of Jaridih in Bokaro, has written an application to the BDO, requesting that the financial assistance given to her, is being credited into the back account of one Santosh Kumar, whom she does not know.

Santosh's account number has been entered instead of her bank account number, and hence, the money should be recovered from Santosh Kumar and transferred to her account, she said.

So far, Rs 6500 has been transferred to Santosh's account. Notably, following reports that several women, who are not even eligible for the scheme, have been taking benefits of the scheme, a campaign was launched in the state to identify such people and remove their names from beneficiary list of the scheme.

The Directorate of Social Security has asked the DCs of all districts to look into it and delete the names of ineligible beneficiaries and submit a report in this regard. Anganwadi Sevika and Sahayika have been roped in to verify the beneficiaries of the scheme.

If any such person is found to be taking benefits of the scheme, she has to return it along with interest.

In the process of verification a number of cases came into light taking double benefit and men taking advantage of the scheme. As of now, more than 32000 fake applications have been found all over the state, which are being cancelled. At the same time, over 5000 cases have also been found, where the beneficiaries are taking double benefits (taking benefits of multiple schemes).

Notably, ‘Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana,’ the flagship programme of Hemant Soren Govenment, launched in August this year, is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which, all women aged between 21 to 50 years in the state are getting financial assistance of Rs 1000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

But, looking at its popularity before the Assembly polls, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 2500 from Rs 1000.

The much awaited first installment of Rs 2500 under ‘Mainiya Samman Yojana’ were transferred to the bank accounts of 56.62 lakh women through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on January 6.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren transferred Rs 11415.44 crore to the bank accounts of 56.62 lakh women during a grand programme organised in Ranchi.